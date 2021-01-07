Perryman expects recovery in the making

TYLER — Expect recovery to begin, although it could be slow. On Thursday, Ray Perryman told KTBB, “2021 is going to be a transition year. Hopefully by the middle of the year we have the virus somewhat under-control. Once we have that, if we keep the structure of the economy, we can grow fairly quickly from that.” Perryman addressed the Tyler area economy at this year’s 37th annual economic presentation virtually due to the pandemic. Perryman continued,”We’ve already seen quite a bit of comeback. The Tyler area in particular has seen quite a bit from the depths we had back in April.There is still a ways to go.”