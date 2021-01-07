CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Breaks Ground on New Cardiovascular Center in Longview

LONGVIEW — CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System broke ground Thursday, on Longview’s first Cardiovascular Center of Excellence. According to Administrators, once completed, the facility will offer a state-of-the-art, 21,500-square-foot, $8.5 million space on the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center – Longview campus. The space will showcase clinical offices and comprehensive cardiac health services, providing capacity for 12 existing specialists and their teams, with opportunity for future expansion. The Center will also provide expanded comprehensive cardiac care at every level, including diagnosis, treatment, prevention, rehabilitation and education.