Texas sees 1st case of new variant amid push for more shots

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas has reported its first known case of a person infected with the new variant of the coronavirus. State and local health officials said the patient is a Houston-area man between the age of 30 and 40 who has no known travel history. Harris County officials said the man was in stable condition and isolated. Texas joins a handful of states to report the new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19. State health officials say there is no evidence it causes more severe disease. And they say current vaccines are expected to be effective.