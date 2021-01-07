East Texas Clergy release statement on Capitol Hill violence

TYLER — Religious leaders from East Texas came together and signed a statement denouncing the recent actions of protesters in Washington D.C. and Atlanta. On Thursday, Rabbi Neal Katz told KTBB,”I think it was an important moment for local clergy to make a statement for what was going on…Whether it’s national tragedy or a local tragedy our hearts are towards God, and our prayers are for peace and unity and harmony, and that is what I hope is reflected in the statement.” In part the statement read:

We are led by faith to create a holier world. We are thankful to live in a country that has institutions to protect and uplift its citizens. And we support the rights of citizens to peacefully protest. The actions by the protesters in Washington DC and Atlanta, GA today do not reflect our higher calling. We pray that their hearts may be turned to Godly service rather than political goals. One is eternal, the other, temporary. We pray for calm and we pray for justice. To see the complete statement, click the link. https://www.facebook.com/East-Texas-Clergy-105081758211498.