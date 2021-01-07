Gallery Main St to open new exhibit

TYLER — Gallery Main Street will open a new exhibit Saturday. The group says, the display will feature the works of local East Texas artists, in “Alley to Gallery.” This exhibit features gallery-style works from artists who have contributed to Downtown Tyler’s Art Alley mural project. Organizer’s are inviting attendees to visit in person at Gallery Main Street in the Plaza Tower Atrium on N. College Ave. or online at DowntownTyler.org. All art is available for purchase. The Gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is free to the public. The showcase will run January 9 through March 1.