Police looking for help in identifying suspect

TYLER — Tyler police say a suspect entered a CEFCO on W. Houston St. at 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. Reports state, the man ordered the clerk behind the counter before stealing her purse and car keys. The offender then ran out of the store with the clerk following. A fight over the purse and keys ensued, but the suspect gained access to the clerk’s red 2007 Pontiac G6 with Texas LP# NJJ0425. The vehicle has been registered as stolen. Police ask if you have any information regarding this case, to contact Detective Gardner at 903-535-0192 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.