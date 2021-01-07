Gas prices up 5cents/gallon over last week

TYLER — The average gas price in Texas is $1.99 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel. According to AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, the price is 29 cents less compared to this time a year ago, however, the cost is five cents more since last week. The national average gas price is $2.29 which rose four cents compared to last week. The state average has been below $2 since mid-March, which has been the longest streak since 2005. A considerable fall of gas prices came about after the impact of the coronavirus on daily commutes, and travel. However, oil prices have been climbing over the last few weeks.