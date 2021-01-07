Gohmert: ‘they were trying to get onto the House floor’

WASHINGTON D.C. — East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert was at the Capital in D.C. Wednesday’s and described the violence from inside the House. “People started trying to come in the building, and I just stepped off the House floor, where people were breaking the windows at the door trying to get onto the House floor. It was so staggering to me. And the people that I knew that came up here, were extremely non-violent. They just wanted to peacefully protest, and that’s what I advocate.” One woman died after being shot in the chaos. Three others died from medical emergencies.

Gohmert continued, “People started trying to get off the House floor, and apparently these folks came through. They tried to get on the House floor, from what I’ve seen since, it didn’t look like they did. The Capitol Police were able to get everybody out before they got there.”