Rachel Brosnahan says she's not comfortable with handling firearms

Amazon Studios(NEW YORK) — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan admits her most-recent filming experience scared her because she had to shoot a gun.

Speaking to Page Six, Brosnahan candidly spoke about the challenges she faced while making her newest movie, I’m Your Woman, where she plays a mother on the run who does whatever it takes to keep her infant child safe.

“My character in this new film made me nervous. I’m bad at handling guns and — for the first time — it scared me,” the Emmy Award-winner admitted.

“Sometimes in movies it feels like someone shoves a gun in the actor’s hand, whereupon power surges through his veins, and the person suddenly miraculously knows how to use it,” said Brosnahan, who says she will never experience that rush. “I’m not comfortable handling guns.”

Because of that, she believes actors like Tom Cruise and Denzel Washington are better equipped for such movies.

The 30-year-old actress continued, “For a film once before, I had to learn to shoot. I wasn’t happy.”

There is only one other time in Brosnahan’s life where she had to handle a firearm, she said, revealing it was when she was brought on a disastrous first date.

“A guy who, for some reason, took me to a shooting range,” she deadpanned. “Trust me, this was a one date only.”

I’m Your Woman is streaming now on Amazon Prime.

By Megan Stone

