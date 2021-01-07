UT-Health ER offers online check-in

TYLER — UT Health emergency rooms in Tyler now offer patients the opportunity to start the check-in process online before arriving. The goal is to minimize time spent waiting in the ER. Patients already are able to view wait times for emergency rooms online at uthealtheasttexas.com, and can now use the same site to begin check-in prior to arrival. This service lets you set up an estimated time of arrival, so you can wait at home instead of in the emergency room. Upon entrance, the medical team will triage the patient, deciding action steps. Time in the ER will vary depending on the type of treatment needed. If you experience a life-threatening emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest ER.