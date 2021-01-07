Elizabeth Olsen plays down rumors her sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley will appear in ‘WandaVision’

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Elizabeth Olsen had some bad news for fans of her older sisters. She is not confirming that her siblings Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen will make a cameo on her upcoming Disney+ series, WandaVision.

Chatting on Jimmy Kimmel Live! recently, the Marvel star was grilled on several theories about her upcoming series.

A trailer for the show depicts Olsen’s character, Wanda Maximoff a.k.a. Scarlet Witch, trapped in a series of television sitcoms — which has fans hoping that will open the door to allow Marvel to parody Full House, the 80s sitcom Olsen’s older sisters starred in.

“What about this one? Wanda bears a striking resemblance to these actors,” host Jimmy Kimmel quipped while holding up a photo of the famous twins and hoped out loud that “Uncle Joey is about to join the MCU.”

Olsen, 31, had a hard time keeping a straight face after hearing the absurd theory and joked, “That would be incredible. It is very meta the whole thing.”

Kimmel tried his best to pry information out of the actress, such as confirming that the upcoming series is based off the popular “House of M” storyline from Marvel Comics that takes place when Wanda has a mental breakdown and tears a hole in the fabric of reality, throwing everyone into several alternate universes. The series ran for eight issues in 2005.

However, the Critics’ Choice-nominee refused to give out a straight answer and encouraged everyone to tune into WandaVision when it premieres on Disney+ on January 15.

By Megan Stone

