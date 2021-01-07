Tyler police investigate shooting

TYLER — Tyler police are investigating after an 18-year-old man showed up to Complete Care on Capital Dr with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police say friends of the victim, identified as James Sutherland, said they were walking around Rose Rudman Park when Sutherland was shot by someone who they did not know. Officers found no evidence of a shooting at the park. The victim was transported to UT Health on Beckham for further care. Officials said the last known status of the victim was that he was in surgery but would recover.