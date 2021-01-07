(WASHINGTON) -- ABC News has obtained a photo of one of two suspected explosive devices discovered in Washington, D.C., Wednesday. The suspected device in the photo appears to be wired with a timer and was found adjacent to the Republican National Committee headquarters on First Street, S.E. After the initial device was discovered near the RNC, police searched the area near the Democratic National Committee headquarters building, a couple blocks away, and found a second device there under a bush. Both buildings are a short distance from the U.S. Capitol, where violent protesters broke through police lines and stormed into the complex just over an hour after the devices were discovered. "Two suspected explosive devices were rendered safe by the FBI and our law enforcement partners," the FBI said in a statement Wednesday evening. Authorities are still working to determine whether the suspected devices were functional bombs, or only designed to appear like explosive devices, according to law enforcement sources. Bomb technicians used water cannons to blast the devices to essentially break them apart and render them harmless. Investigators are examining the recovered pieces to look for clues about how the devices were constructed and about the sources of the components, sources said. Forensic experts are also conducting chemical analyses on any substances found in the devices to determine if they were filled with explosive materials. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department are assisting with the investigation. "The investigation is ongoing," the FBI said. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News exclusive: Photo of suspected explosive device found near RNC headquarters

