iStock By ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Wednesday's sports events: NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Orlando 105, Cleveland 94 Indiana 114, Houston 107 Philadelphia 141, Washington 136 New York 112, Utah 100 Charlotte 102, Atlanta 94 Boston 107, Miami 105 Oklahoma City 111, New Orleans 110 Milwaukee 130, Detroit 115 Phoenix 123, Toronto 115 Sacramento 128, Chicago 124 LA Clippers 108, Golden State 101 TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL Baylor 76, Oklahoma 61 Creighton 89, Seton Hall 53 Tennessee 79, Arkansas 74 Michigan 82, Minnesota 57 Houston 70, Wichita St. 63 Louisville 73, Virginia Tech 71 Duke 83, Boston College 82 Virginia 70, Wake Forest 61 Saint Louis at La Salle (Postponed) Florida St. at Syracuse (Postponed) Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 1/6/21

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2021 at 5:41 am

