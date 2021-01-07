People want action against Keller cop who pepper sprayed man

KELLER (AP) – Residents are demanding two Keller officers who arrested and pepper sprayed a man without cause be fired and charged. Bodycam footage shows Marco Puente being pepper-sprayed and arrested solely for recording his son’s encounter with police. At a city meeting Tuesday, Keller Chief Police Brad Fortune said the way Puente and his son were treated “caused great disappointment and regret” in the department. He added that one of the officers was demoted by two ranks and has since been taken off patrol for an unknown period of time. Marco Puente is now suing both officers in federal court. Fortune announced the department will hold two town halls to further hear from the community.