Southeast Texas congressman tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (AP) – Rep. Kevin Brady says he has tested positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The Southeast Texas Republican and ranking Ways and Means Committee member revealed his test results in a tweet late Tuesday, followed by a prepared statement Wednesday. The statement says Brady had been practicing all guidelines laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the House physician, including social distancing and mask-wearing. He was tested when he began experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and is receiving outpatient treatment from Walter Reed Medical Center. Brady had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Dec. 18.