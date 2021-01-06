“I am utterly grateful for life!” Jeannie Mai posts birthday pic following November’s emergency surgery

ABC/Maarten de Boer(LOS ANGELES) — The Real co-host Jeannie Mai says she’s “grateful for life” in a dazzling Instagram post celebrating her 42nd birthday.

Mai was forced to quit Dancing with the Stars in November for health reasons and underwent emergency surgery to remove an abscess blocking her airway. She said her birthday Tuesday is a special one, considering what she’s been through.

Pictured wearing a pink bikini, and posing in front of some tropical paradise, Mai wrote in part, “This year is unlike any other year I’ve ever celebrated my birthday. It was an awakening year, one that made me recognize what it means to be truly GRATEFUL. Grateful for the little things that soothe my soul and mind.”

Jeannie went on to say she spent the time recuperating and reconnecting with things she loved from her past, like favorite books, and actually printing photos on her phone.

“I’m grateful for the STRENGTH and resilience in my body after surgery, grateful to nourish it back to health, grateful for the healing love of my soulmate, Jay [her fiancee, the rapper Jeezy], and my family; and thankful for everyone here who has supported and encouraged me with such love and humor from around the world,” Mai said before closing with, “But most of all— I am utterly grateful for life!”

By Stephen Iervolino

