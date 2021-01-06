Michael C. Hall sees ‘Dexter’ revival as a chance to redeem “unsatisfying” finale

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — When Showtime’s avenging serial killer hit Dexter left the airwaves in 2013, it joined the infamous ranks of beloved shows whose fans saw its swan-song become more of a swan dive, according to some fans.

One of those apparently not thrilled with how things wrapped up was its lead, actor and musician Michael C. Hall, who is happy Showtime has decided to revive it as a limited series.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, Hall explained, “[P]eople found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’ So I’m excited to step back into it.”

Hall further says the idea of continuing Dexter’s story has sprung up from time to time in the years since the finale, but notes, “I think in this case, the story that’s being told is worth telling in a way that other proposals didn’t…”

Incidentally, Hall was also on one of the rare shows that managed to stick the landing, HBO’s Six Feet Under, which ended in 2005 after five seasons.

“Talking about broad spectrums. I’ve dabbled in the extremes of ‘extremely satisfying’ and ‘extremely dissatisfying’ television finales,” Hall quipped.

He added, “We certainly do live in an era where the bar is very high as far as the simultaneous surprise, satisfaction, and closure that should go along with a series finale.”

The new Dexter series is slated to debut in the fall of 2021.

By Stephen Iervolino

