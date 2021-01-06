Today is Wednesday January 06, 2021

Trump supporters, other passengers in shouting bout on plane

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2021 at 3:45 pm
DALLAS (AP) – Supporters of President Donald Trump got into a angry shouting match with other passengers on a Washington-bound American Airlines plane after they projected a “Trump 2020” logo on the cabin ceiling and walls. The Trump supporters said a passenger threatened to kill them, and there was yelling back and forth. A flight attendant intervened, telling one passenger in the aisle to sit down. The incident occurred Tuesday night after American’s flight 1291 from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport landed at Dulles International Airport outside Washington, D.C., and was taxiing to the gate.

