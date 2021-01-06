New scam in Smith County

TYLER — A new method of scamming citizens has been reported to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. In this scam, the caller identifies himself as a representative of a named financial institution. He then attempts to convince the individual that their home is in danger of being foreclosed. He will actually have the homeowner’s correct address to make the call seem more legitimate. He then gives the individual a separate phone number to call so that payment arrangements can be made.

If you receive a call like this, officials say simply hang up. If you have doubts as to the veracity of the call, contact the financial institution or mortgage company through which your home is financed. These scams seem to be targeted mostly toward senior citizens, according to officials. If you have a loved one or a friend whom you feel could fall victim to this fraudulent activity, you’re asked to inform them of this newest scam.