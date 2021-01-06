Breaking News: Stocks rally despite protests on hopes for Senate turnover: NEW YORK (AP) – Wall Street rallied Wednesday on expectations of more stimulus for the economy, although the enthusiasm was dampened by chaotic scenes in Washington as pro-Trump protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, giving up much of an earlier rally, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high.

Small-company stocks did especially well as investors ploughed money into businesses that would be winners if Democrats can pump even more financial stimulus into the economy amid rising expectations that the GOP may lose control of Washington. The yield on the 10-year Treasury topped 1% for the first time since March.