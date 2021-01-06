Smith County Tax Office adds drop box for safety, convenience

TYLER — Smith County residents doing business with the Smith County Tax Office can now drop their property tax or auto registration information in a new drop box outside the Cotton Belt Building. County Tax Assessor-Collector Gary Barber called the move “another convenient, safe way to do business with our office.” Barber asked that when dropping information off, people write their phone numbers on the envelope so the Tax Office can call them if any issues come up or questions need to be answered. He also said they will not accept cash left in the drop box. He said there is a sign pointing to the drop box, which is on the Glenwood Boulevard side of the Cotton Belt Building. He said they will be installing lights at the drop box and an overhead awning to make it more convenient to use in the rain and at night.

Property taxes are due January 31. Taxpayers are encouraged to go online at http://publictax.smith-county.com to pay their tax bills, which is the easiest and fastest way to pay, Barber said.