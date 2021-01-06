Advertisement

Updates: Capitol breached by protesters, shots reported fired inside

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2021 at 3:42 pm

By IVAN PERIERA, ABC News



(WASHINGTON) -- After repeated calls from leaders on both sides of the aisle to call off his supporters, the president released a video message on Twitter at 4:17 p.m. telling his supporters to go home. In the same video, he continued to push baseless, false claims about the election.



"I know you're in pain, I know you're hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us," he said, repeating a false claim in the 1-minute pre-recorded video. "But you have to go home now."



The entire D.C. National Guard has been activated to help, and several other law enforcement groups, including the Federal Protective Service, Secret Service, Virginia National Guard, and Arlington, Virginia, Police Department, are responding to assist the U.S. Capitol Police.



White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said around 3:40 p.m. the National Guard was on its way. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requested the National Guard's help to secure the Capitol, according to a source.



The clashes began as Trump and his allies held a rally earlier in the day pushing the Senate to not certify the election for President-elect Joe Biden. Once inside the Capitol, protesters moved freely and shouted chants while waving "Trump 2020" flags.



According to reports, at least one protester was in the dais of the Senate chamber and some were going door to door demanding "Where the f--- are they?" They were also banging on the doors, according to reports.



One of the protesters was photographed carrying a congressional lectern.



As the Trump supporters stormed the building, law enforcement officers inside instructed elected officials, staff and journalists to shelter in place. In a bulletin sent to Capitol staff later in the afternoon, Capitol Police ordered people to lock their doors, remain quiet and silence their electronics.



"If you are in a public space, find a place to hide or seek cover," the bulletin read.



U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., tweeted, "Police have asked us to get gas masks out as there has been tear gas used in the rotunda."



Around 3:20 p.m. the Senate chamber was reportedly secured and officers were in the process of pushing protesters down from the second and third floor of the rotunda, according to police.



During the rally earlier in the day, Trump said he would not concede and called on the supporters to march up to the Capitol. He promised the crowd he would be with him, but did not follow-up his promise and went back to the White House.



"We will not let them silence your voices. We're not going to let it happen," Trump said to a cheering crowd.



As the breaching started, Trump tweeted that Vice President Mike Pence "didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution," and "USA demands the truth!"



Trump tweeted at 2:39 p.m., "Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!"



At 3:13 p.m., he tweeted, "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"



At 3:35 p.m., Pence, who was escorted out of the building, also pleaded on Twitter for the Trump supporters to stop.



"The violence and destruction taking place at the US Capitol Must Stop and it Must Stop Now. Anyone involved must respect Law Enforcement officers and immediately leave the building," he tweeted.



U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney told reporters who were with him in a secure position, "This is what the president has caused today, this insurrection." Romney had been accosted by a Trump supporter at an airport Tuesday.



U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a joint statement around 3:50 p.m. and called on Trump "to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol Grounds immediately.”



Former members of Trump's inner circle also condemned the president for not doing enough to stop his supporters. Former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney tweeted that the president's tweets were not enough.



"He can stop this now and needs to do exactly that. Tell these folks to go home," he tweeted.



Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a citywide curfew beginning at 6 p.m. and ending Thursday at 6 a.m.



"During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the Mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District," the mayor's office said.



ABC News' Trish Turner Allison Pecorin, Jack Date, Ben Siegel and Luke Barr contributed to this report



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



