UT Tyler to start Spring Semester online

TYLER — With the current high number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Smith County and across Texas, UT Tyler will start the Spring Semester online. The announcement was made on the university’s Facebook page. Here’s the rundown:

– First week of classes (January 11-16): All classes will be taught online.

– Second week of classes (January 18-23): All classes, except for laboratories, clinical, and studios, will be taught online.

– Remainder of the semester (January 25-April 30): All face-to-face and hybrid classes will resume their original instruction mode as per myUTTyler.edu

Students are asked to note that residence halls remain open and available for students to return to campus at their convenience.