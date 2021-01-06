Breaking news: National Guard, federal police dispatched to Capitol: WASHINGTON (AP) – The National Guard and federal police have been dispatched to the U.S. Capitol to assist in ending the building’s occupation by supporters of President Donald Trump. Earlier, the mayor of Washington, D.C., ordered a curfew in the nation’s capital beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday after protestors seeking to overturn the election results stormed the U.S. Capitol building. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued the order as protestors supporting President Trump breached the Capitol, where lawmakers were meeting to formally count the electors that will make Joe Biden president on Jan. 20.

The order extends through 6 a.m. Thursday. The skirmishes came shortly after Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his claims of election fraud. Trump has now tweeted to supporters to “stay peaceful” amid the violent clashes and breach.