Fling a disc to help end hunger

TYLER — The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department is inviting players of all skill levels to fling a disc for the East Texas Food Bank during the 16th Annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 16. The event will be held at Lindsey Parkon Spur 364 W. Due to COVID-19 precautions, all attendees must wear masks and all players must pre-register online prior to the event, using this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/16th-annual-ice-bowl-disc-golf-tournament-tickets-133119922271. Officials say rain, shine, or snow, the tournament will continue regardless of the weather (pending road conditions).

Proceeds will benefit the East Texas Food Bank and Tyler Parks and Recreation. Over the last 15 years, the Tyler Ice Bowl has raised funds for 143,582 meals. The Parks Department will also be collecting canned food items for the food bank at the event. Organizers say they’re hoping to reach 500 pounds of food this year. For more information or to sponsor this event, call (903) 531-1214.