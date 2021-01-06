Advertisement

Biden expected to pick Merrick Garland as attorney general

(WASHINGTON) -- President-elect Joe Biden is expected to name Judge Merrick Garland to serve as his attorney general, multiple sources familiar with the transition tell ABC News Wednesday, marking one of Biden's final and most significant Cabinet appointments prior to his inauguration on Jan. 20.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.



