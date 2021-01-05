ETCOG announces $2.1 million dollars dispersed

KILGORE — The distribution of over $2 million dollars was announced Tuesday, by the East Texas Council of Governments. ETCOG said, area agencies that help crime victims, and those who improve public safety will receive $2.1 million dollars in grant money, from the Office of the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division. ETCOG’s Public Safety Division assists jurisdictions in applying for these funds annually, and applications to be submitted for funding are ranked and scored by the ETCOG Criminal Justice Advisory Committee, which is comprised of local subject matter experts from across the region.

Agencies that are splitting Victims of Crimes Act Funds are:

Women’s Center of East Texas’ Family First

City of Kilgore Victim Services Coordinator

Van Zandt County’s Victim Assistance Project

Wood County Criminal District Attorney Victim Services Project

East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse’s Operation Turnaround

Gregg County Victim’s Assistance Coordinator Project

Cherokee County Victim Assistance Project

Henderson County HELP Center’s HELPing Crime Victims through Crisis and Beyond

Rehab’s Retreat and Ranch’s Victim Shelter and Aid Program

Anderson County Crime Victims’ Assistance

Crisis Center of Anderson and Cherokee Counties’ Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Advocacy

for Rural Communities.