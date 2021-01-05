‘The Hills’ alum Whitney Port reveals she suffered a miscarriage

BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)(LOS ANGELES) — Whitney Port is opening up about her recent pregnancy loss.

In an Instagram post shared on Monday, the reality star and podcast host revealed that she suffered a miscarriage.

“Hey, Everyone. This is not an easy one,” she began. “We decided to start vlogging for our YouTube channel a couple months ago to share two stories: Renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey. Sadly, I lost the pregnancy.”

Port, 35, went on to explain that she and husband, Tim Rosenman, weren’t sure if they wanted to continue their video project, especially since this is their second miscarriage within two years. She previously suffered a pregnancy loss in July 2019.

“I wasn’t sure I wanted to relive the pain,” the former The Hills star wrote. “However, this time around, I felt differently about the situation. Last time, I don’t think I was ready to have another child, and I had different feelings about the miscarriage. This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy.”

“I envisioned it all. I’m sad but I’m ok and we will try again. So here’s our story. I also have so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this. I know though that our community will share, band together and support- cause you always do,” she shared.

Port, who is already mother to 3-year-old son Sonny, then directed fans to her YouTube where she will release one video a day for five days chronicling their journey.

The first video was published on Monday.

By Danielle Long

