Great Decisions 2021 Lecture Series

TYLER — The League of Women Voters of Tyler/Smith County, the American Association of University Women of Tyler and the Tyler Public Library partner annually to sponsor the Great Decisions Lectureship series. The group announced Tuesday the topics set for January, with more information coming soon for February. Dr. Jeffrey Crean, is the coordinator of the 2021 series. Crean is a History Professor at Tyler Junior College. The speakers will provide information via Zoom on the following topics in January:

Great Decisions Topics 2021

Jan. 7: China and Africa, Dr. Jeffrey Crean, Tyler Junior College

Jan. 14: The Role of International Organizations in a Global Pandemic, Christine Blackburn Texas A&M

Jan. 21: Korean Peninsula, David Fields University of Wisconsin- Madison

Jan. 28: Persian Gulf Security, Gregory Gause, Bush School — Texas A&M