Blood donors entered into drawing to win SUV

TYLER — Carter BloodCare is hoping the incentive to win a new vehicle will encourage more people to give blood. According to our news partner KETK, The Thompson Group Classic Chevrolet Fleet and Commercial is sponsoring the Spirit of Giving SUV Giveaway. Registered donors are automatically entered into the drawing to win. Donors who register to give blood with Carter BloodCare through Jan. 10 are eligible win a 2020 Chevrolet Trax. Pollard United Methodist Church, on Copeland Road, is hosting a drive Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To schedule an appointment, contact Duffie Monroe at 903-579-9213.