Mayor Gorham receives COVID-19 injection

JACKSONVILLE — The Mayor of Jacksonville has received the COVID-19 vaccine. According to a post on the city’s facebook page, Mayor Randy Gorham took the shot Tuesday, saying “with COVID rates at an all-time high around our nation, it’s time we all do our part to stop the spread.” The post went on to say, all of the City of Jacksonville’s Fire and Police staff have gotten their vaccinations or will be doing so, in order to stay safe and be here for all of the citizens.