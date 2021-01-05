‘Dancing With the Stars’ pro Witney Carson welcomes son after 24-hour labor

ABC/Kelsey McNeal(LOS ANGELES) — Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson is a new mom.

Carson announced on Instagram Monday that she’d given birth to a baby boy after a “really hard 24-hour labor” and “an unexpected C-section.”

Both she and the baby are “healthy and well,” she added.

“We are so grateful & we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy,” Carson concluded. “Thank you for all the prayers!”

Carson, 27, announced in July that she and her husband, Carson McAllister, were expecting their first child. Carson and McAllister wed in 2015.

“We love this little bean so much already and we can’t wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!” she wrote at the time.

This is the second baby to be born to a “Dancing With the Stars” pro in recent months; Lindsay Arnold welcomed a daughter in November.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.