Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images By ANDREA TUCCILLO and JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News (NEW YORK) -- Another one of Halsey’s secrets is out! The singer is launching a makeup brand, called about-face. Halsey announced on social media Monday that the cosmetics line is now available for pre-order. “Many of you may already know that i have done my own makeup for concerts, red carpets, magazine covers, and music videos alike for a long time," she wrote in a post . "It is one of my greatest loves, but i have always stood firm in the belief that makeup is about feeling cool -- not looking perfect. “I have worked tirelessly on this for years with an incredible team and i hope you feel my DNA all over it," Halsey added. “PLUS it's vegan and cruelty free :) ...HAVE FUN!" The line includes three distinct series: Light Lock, Matte and Shadowstick. The high-shine Light Lock products include a liquid highlighter, powder and lip gloss. The Matte series includes lip color, eye paint and a lip pencil, while Shadowsticks are cream eyeshadow crayons that come in pearly pastels and matte velvets. The products range from $17 to $32 and will officially become available on Aboutface.com on Jan. 25. Halsey followed her initial announcement with another behind-the-scenes video , saying about-face "was a baby of my own conception." She continued , "And it's special to me cause I'm not just the face of some company, I'm the Creator, the Head Makeup Artist, and I hand selected every detail along the way." Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Halsey announces new makeup brand, ‘about-face’

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2021 at 10:33 am

