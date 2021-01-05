Man fatally shot after encounter with off-duty Texas officer

AUSTIN (AP) — An Austin police officer fatally shot a man early Tuesday after a series of events that began when another, off-duty police officer opened fire on the man’s car. Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says the situation began early Tuesday when an off-duty officer was driving home in his personal vehicle. That officer says another car cut him off, and the driver pointed a gun at him. The off-duty officer then opened fire on the vehicle. When responding officers arrived, an on-duty officer then shot the driver of the vehicle, killing him. A woman was also found injured.