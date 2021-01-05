In one of his final ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes, Alex Trebek delivers heartwarming message on unity

Jeopardy! Productions(LOS ANGELES) — The final Jeopardy! episodes featuring longtime host Alex Trebek will air all this week, granting fans one last chance to say goodbye to the beloved game show personality.

Trebek, 80, died of pancreatic cancer on November 8. His final day filming Jeopardy! was October 29, according to a statement from the show.

The ailing host opened Monday’s pre-taped episode with a heartwarming message about the importance of unity and compassion during the global pandemic.

“You’ll recall that about a month ago, I asked all of you to take a moment to give thanks for all of the blessings that you enjoy in your lives,” said a smiling and soft-spoken Trebek. “Now, today, a different kind of message. This is the season of giving. I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones. But today, I’d like you to go one step further.”

The Emmy Award-winning show host challenged the audience, “I’d like you to open up your hands and open up your hearts to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19.”

“People who are suffering through no fault of their own. We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society and if we all pitch in, just a little bit, we’re gonna get there,” encouraged Trebek.

Friday’s episode, which will also be Trebek’s final appearance, will conclude with a tribute to the beloved and legendary television personality.

While a permanent replacement has yet to be named, guest hosts will take the reins starting January 11. The first guest host carrying on Trebek’s legacy will be all-time Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.