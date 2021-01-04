Moore to run for Pct. 2 Commissioner

TYLER — Cary Nix announced over the weekend that he would not be seeking a fourth term in 2022. On Monday, John Moore, declared his candidacy for the Smith County Commissioner’s seat in Pct. 2. Moore told KTBB, “My family ingrained in us that when we became adults, we were supposed to give back to the community. My grandfather served on the city council in our small town for many, many years. We were taught to join community organizations, such a Rotary, and the Jaycees and things like that. So, when Commissioner Cary Nix, who has done a fine job for Precinct 2 for many years, announced that he was not going to run, after prayer and thoughtfulness, I thought, why not.”

Moore went on to say, “I worked for the county a few years ago, so I attended Commissioner’s Court every week fora couple of years, almost a couple of years, and saw how the Commissioner’s Court worked and I was fascinated by that. Last Legislative session, I served as a senior policy advisor and worked for the Texas House of Representatives. So, this really isn’t my first foray into government and how it works.