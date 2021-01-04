Fourth man sentenced for role in human smuggling operation

MCALLEN (AP) – A fourth man has been sentenced for his role in a human smuggling operation in South Texas that officials say kept more than 100 individuals hidden in a shed during summer heat. Odilon Oyervides Jr. was sentenced to nine years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Randy Crane during a court hearing Monday in McAllen. In December, three other men were sentenced. Two men each received 10-year prison terms while the other was sentenced to more than five years. Authorities say the four men, all from Roma, were arrested after one of the individuals who was being held in the shed in rural Starr County escaped and sought help.