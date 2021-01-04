Texas Rep. Kay Granger tests positive for COVID-19

FORT WORTH (AP) – Rep. Kay Granger of Texas has tested positive for the coronavirus. Her office said Monday that the 77-year-old Republican tested positive upon returning to Washington for the new Congress and is quarantining but is “feeling great!” Granger received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in December. People are expected to get some level of protection within a couple of weeks after the first shot, but full protection may not happen until a couple weeks after the second shot.