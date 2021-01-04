2 killed in crash in Van Zandt Co

TYLER — A DPS crash scene remains under investigation after a fatal wreck claimed two lives over the holiday weekend. On Monday, the Texas Highway Patrol said in a media release, the accident happened on U.S. 80, two-and-a-half miles east of Fruitvale. Both drivers, Marc Italia, 61 of Dallas, and Wanda Jane Lewis, 58 of Dallas, were killed at the scene, when Italia’s car crossed the center stripe and struck the Freightliner driven by Lewis. Both drivers were taken to Bartley’s Funeral Home in Grand Saline.