Kristen Bell calls husband Dax Shepard “my favorite human” in sweet birthday message

(LOS ANGELES) — Months after announcing that he relapsed after 16 years of sobriety, Dax Shepard received some extra special birthday love from wife Kristen Bell.

The Frozen 2 actress on Saturday shouted out her husband of seven years in celebration of his 46th birthday, who claimed his birthday happens to be “my favorite day of the year!”

“I get to celebrate the birth of my very favorite human on earth, and spoil him till he rots,” Bell continued, who didn’t hold back when listing all the reasons why she loves him.

Calling him “The one who’s [sic] commitment to growth is astounding,” the 40-year-old continued in her moving message that Shepard is the one “who’s [sic] honesty is admirable, and who makes me laugh more than anyone.”

“I love u so dearly, @daxshepard,” Bell concluded, who also shared an adorable selfie the two recently snapped together.

The couple have two daughters, 7-year-old Lincoln and 6-year-old Delta.

On September 25, Shepard revealed in an extremely personal episode of his podcast, Armchair Expert, that he had fallen off the wagon and was taking painkillers to treat his injuries stemming from a motorcycle accident.

The episode was recorded after he marked seven days of sobriety.

The following month, Bell appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and provided an update on her husband’s health.

“Everybody’s up against their own demons. Sometimes it’s anxiety and depression, sometimes it’s substance abuse,” the 40-year-old said at the time, adding that Shepard is “addicted to growth” and “addicted to evolving.”

“I will continue to stand by him because he’s very, very worth it,” she also shared.

By Megan Stone

