Arbor Day Tree Planting: 56 volunteer spots available

TYLER — Volunteers are being invited to take part in a tree planting event at Woldert Park. The Tyler Trees Committee and the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department, announced Monday, they will celebrate Arbor Day, with the event, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. Organizers are asking people to wear masks in order to reduce the exposure to COVID-19, a limited number of volunteer spots will be open to the public. Participants must pre-register online. Registration will include a t-shirt. To sign-up and find more information, visit KeepTylerBeautiful.com or contact Keep Tyler Beautiful Community Coordinator Belen Casillas at (903) 531-1335.