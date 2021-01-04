Advertisement

Alex Trebek’s final ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes air this week

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2021 at 10:16 am

ABC(LOS ANGELES) -- Beginning this evening, January 4, the final five Jeopardy! episodes featuring Alex Trebek will begin airing.

Trebek died of pancreatic cancer on November 8 at age 80.

These final five episodes were shot back in October; the quiz show's producers say Trebek worked up until 10 days before he passed away.

Sony Pictures Television says Monday night's episode will kick off with Trebek delivering a "powerful message about the season of giving," and the final episode, which airs Friday, will conclude with a tribute to the beloved, Emmy-winning host.

All-time Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings will take over as guest host starting on January 11. A search for a permanent successor for Trebek has yet to be officially announced.

