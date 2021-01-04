Talk show host Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for the Friars Club(LOS ANGELES) — Larry King has been hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for COVID-19, a source close to the King family tells ABC.

“Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he’s a champ,” adds the source.

The 87-year-old talk show host revealed in 2017 that he had received treatment for lung cancer. King, who had a major heart attack in 1987, for which he underwent quintuple-bypass surgery, also suffered a stroke and had an angioplasty in 2019.

King has written two books about his experience with heart disease: Mr. King, You’re Having a Heart Attack: How a Heart Attack and Bypass Surgery Changed My Life in 1989, and Taking On Heart Disease: Famous Personalities Recall How They Triumphed over the Nation’s #1 Killer and How You Can, Too in 2004.

King lost two of his children this past year. His son, Andy, died of a heart attack in July, and his daughter Chaia died of lung cancer in August.

By George Costantino

