Texas reports new record high for COVID-19 hospitalizations

DALLAS (AP) — Texas has hit a new record high for COVID-19 hospitalizations. State health officials reported 12,563 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals Sunday, an increase of more than 240 from Saturday. It was the sixth time in seven days that the state reported record breaking hospitalizations. A surge in the disease caused by the novel coronavirus is continuing to strain state medical resources following holiday travel and gatherings. The Texas Department of State Health Services reports 14,535 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,510 more probable cases and 50 fatalities. Intensive care units in parts of Texas are full or nearly full.