One person dead after shooting at Winona church

WINONA (AP/KETK) — Authorities say one person has been killed and another was wounded in a shooting at an East Texas church. Smith County Sheriff’s Sgt. Larry Christian says deputies were called to the Starrville Methodist Church in Winona for a reported shooting around 9:20 a.m. Sunday. Christian says two people were found shot and that a suspect who fled the scene has been arrested. He says there were no services going on when the shooting took place. He couldn’t immediately provide more details, saying an investigation is ongoing. According to our news partner KETK, while Smith County authorities have not released news of the death, Gov. Abbott’s office released a statement just after 11:30 a.m. “Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy. I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrible shooting.” – Gov. Greg Abbott.