Jackson begins terms as 114th District Judge at swearing-in ceremony

TYLER — Austin Reeve Jackson officially began his term as judge of the 114th District Court in Smith County on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, Jackson was sworn in and took the oath of office during a ceremony in the 114th District Courtroom. “Smith County is blessed to have Austin Reeve Jackson become the next judge of the 114th District Court,” Sam Griffith, retired justice of the 12th Court of Appeals, said in opening the ceremony. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran administered the oath of office. Jackson’s wife, Dr. Laura Jackson, and their two daughters, Maryellen and Allison Jackson, assisted in the robe investiture and oath administration, said information released by the county. “It was my privilege to administer the oath of office to Judge Reeve Jackson today, who is continuing his family’s long legacy of service to the Smith County community — a legacy that goes back for generations,” said Moran, “I have no doubt he will serve with distinction and honor as the 114th Judicial District Court Judge, and I look forward to serving alongside him in service to our community in the years to come.” Jackson replaced Judge Christi Kennedy, who retired.