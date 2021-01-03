Moore ends pursuit of Boise State job, staying with Cowboys

FRISCO (AP) — Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore says he is no longer pursuing the Boise State job and has agreed to a multiyear contract extension with the Cowboys. The 32-year-old was a candidate at his alma mater after Bryan Harsin took the Auburn job. Moore was the winningest quarterback in college football history with a 50-3 record when he left Boise State in 2011. The Dallas offense finished No. 1 in the NFL in Moore’s first season as the play-caller last year. Dallas was leading the league again when Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.