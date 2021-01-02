Dallas Morning News names Melinda Gates ‘Texan of the Year’

DALLAS (AP) — The editorial board of The Dallas Morning News has picked philanthropist Melinda Gates as its “Texan of the Year,” in part for her work to help combat the coronavirus pandemic. The 54-year-old Dallas native is co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The foundation has spent decades working to help people lead healthy lives, including through investments in vaccine development programs and other efforts to combat infectious diseases. The paper on Saturday cited the Gates Foundation’s $1.75 billion in donations to fight COVID-19 in 2020. Gates joined the Microsoft Corporation in 1987. She and Microsoft CEO Bill Gates were married in 1994. They live near Seattle.