Project to temporarily close busy roadway in Athens

TYLER — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is preparing for a closure on the FM 59 widening project in Athens. TxDOT announced a plan Thursday, that will replace the box culvert across the roadway. Closure details are expected to last 2 weeks starting Monday between Highland and Davis Drive. The advisory states FM 59 traffic will be detoured along S.Loop 7, Business 19 S. The FM 59 project, was started last October and includes pavement widening, drainage upgrades, and resurfacing the travel lanes.